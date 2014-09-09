RF Ryan Braun dropped down to No. 5 in the Brewers lineup Monday as manager Ron Roenicke continues to look for a way to snap Braun out of a lengthy slump. Braun came into the game hitting .235 since the All-Star break and had a hit in four straight games before going 0-for-4 Monday. This marked the fourth time this season Braun batted fifth in Roenicke’s lineup.

RHP Yovani Gallardo gave up three home runs and couldn’t get out of the fourth inning Monday, lasting just 3 2/3 innings in his shortest non-injury start of the season. He’s lost three consecutive decisions and is 0-2 with a 10.38 ERA in two September starts. Gallardo recorded just one strikeout Monday, but it was an historic one as it gave him 1,207 for his career and moved him into sole possession of first place on the franchise’s all-time list.

CF Carlos Gomez returned to the Brewers lineup Monday for the first time since spraining his left wrist a week ago and was a key contributor to the offense, drawing a leadoff walk and scoring in the first inning, then driving in another run with an eighth-inning double. Gomez had appeared in three games since the injury; he pinch-ran and entered the game as a defensive replacement in the series against St. Louis, then hit a pinch-hit RBI single Sunday in Milwaukee’s 9-1 loss.

RHP Marco Estrada worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of RHP Yovani Gallardo Monday, extending his streak of scoreless innings to 8 1/3. He began the season in the rotation and went 7-6 with a 4.96 ERA in 18 starts but allowed a whopping 27 home runs. But since moving to the bullpen July 10, Estrada has allowed 14 earned runs in 35 2/3 innings of work and only two home runs.