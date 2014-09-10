RHP Jimmy Nelson will work out of the Brewers’ bullpen for the rest of the season, manager Ron Roenicke announced Tuesday. Nelson, Milwaukee’s minor league pitcher of the year, made a spot start in May then joined the rotation full-time on July 10 and went 1-7 with a 4.81 ERA in 10 starts. Nelson took five losses and allowed 17 home runs in 33 2/3 innings of work over his final six starts. He appeared in three games out of the bullpen last season and worked five scoreless innings.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez gave up back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning Tuesday and has now allowed a career-high 14 this season, with five of them coming in his last six appearances. Since recording his 38th save of the season Aug. 16, Rodriguez appeared in just five games -- only one of them a save situation -- and has allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks.

RHP Matt Garza threw 84 pitches over four innings but only allowed one earned run while giving up six hits and a walk with striking out seven. Garza was making his second start since coming off the disabled list (strained oblique) Sept. 1.

RF Ryan Braun pinch-hit in the seventh inning and finished the game in right field but was not in the Brewers’ starting lineup Tuesday as manager Ron Roenicke tried to give Braun’s ailing right hand a rest while also trying to snap Braun out of a lengthy slump. Braun struck out and walked Tuesday but came into the game batting .230 since the All-Star break.