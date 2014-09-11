FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
September 12, 2014

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Wily Peralta snapped a three-start losing streak and won for just the second time in his last six starts after holding the Marlins to a run on five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings against the Marlins on Wednesday. Peralta went 1-4 with a 6.49 ERA in his last five starts, with opponents hitting .318 off him during that stretch.

RHP Rob Wooten was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday, adding a fresh arm to a Brewers bullpen that has covered 20 innings over Milwaukee’s last four games. Wooten appeared in 39 games for the Brewers this season and posted a 1-4 record and 4.59 ERA.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez record his 40th save of the season Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in the Brewers’ 4-1 victory over the Marlins. He was his first save since Aug. 24 and only his second since Aug. 16. In 45 save situations this season, Rodriguez has a 2.66 ERA (13 earned runs, 39 innings) with 50 strikeouts.

RF Ryan Braun reported no further issues with his ailing right thumb after pinch-hitting and playing the final three innings Tuesday but was out of the lineup for a second straight game Wednesday as manager Ron Roenicke tries to get Braun as close to full strength as possible for the stretch run. Braun is hitting a career-low .279 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs in 119 games this season and is batting just

