1B Matt Clark, in the starting lineup for the second consecutive day, hit his second homer in as many games. Clark batted .297 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs for Double-A Binghamton before the Mets released him June 25. He signed with the Brewers on July 5 and posted a .313 average with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs in 53 games with Triple-A Nashville, enough to earn a September call-up to Milwaukee, where he made his major league debut. In eight games with the Brewers, Clark is 3-for-12 with two home runs and three RBIs.

RHP Mike Fiers worked only five innings, but he didn’t allow a run and he scattered three hits while striking out eight to earn his sixth win in seven starts since joining the rotation Aug. 9. Fiers also was in the middle of a bench-clearing incident when he threw consecutive pitches that hit Marlins batters, including one that struck RF Giancarlo Stanton in the face and caused fractures and dental damage.

RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers’ starting lineup Thursday after being held out the previous two games due to a nagging right thumb injury that has bothered him since early last season. Braun hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning, giving him 19 for the season. It was Braun’s first home run since Aug. 31.

CF Carlos Gomez went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk Thursday, extending his hitting streak to six games. Gomez was held out of the starting lineup for five games in early September because of a sprained wrist, but since returning to action, he’s 7-for-15 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs.