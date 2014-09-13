LF Khris Davis was given a second day off to rest a sore right forearm. Manager Ron Roenicke said Davis was feeling better Friday and likely could have played, but was given an extra day and is expected to return to the Brewers’ lineup Saturday. Davis leads the team with 22 home runs and is tied for second with 68 RBIs this season.

RHP Kyle Lohse struck out six, his highest strikeout total since July 28, when he also recorded six strikeouts at Tampa Bay. Lohse took a no-decision after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 6 2/3 innings in Milwaukee’s 3-2 victory over the Reds. Lohse has just one victory since July 23 and is 1-5 with a 6.31 ERA in his eight starts since.

RHP Jonathan Broxton worked a scoreless eighth inning Friday and has now worked 6 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings since joining the Brewers on Aug. 31. In 6 1/3 innings of work, he’s struck out six batters and had retired 15 in a row before Kristopher Negron’s one-out double.

C/1B Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Friday. He began the day at first base but moved to catcher after the seventh inning and led off the ninth with a double to the wall in left-center. It was his 51st double of the season and his 44th as a catcher, putting him one behind Ivan Rodriguez for the MLB record for the position.