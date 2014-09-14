RHP Jimmy Nelson made his first relief appearance of the season and allowed a run on three hits with a strikeout. Nelson went 2-7 with a 4.38 ERA in 11 starts for Milwaukee this season but was named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year Saturday after going 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 17 appearances (16 starts) for Triple-A Nashville.

3B Aramis Ramirez hit his first home run since Aug. 25, a solo shot off Reds LHP David Holmberg to lead off the fourth inning. In 17 games since his last home run, Ramirez is 16-for-66 (.227).

LHP Zach Duke gave up two runs on three hits in the seventh inning Saturday, snapping a streak of seven consecutive appearances (1 2/3) without allowing a run. Duke has held lefties to a .198 average this season, but right-handers are batting .258 (30-for-116) with two doubles, a triple and a home run.

RHP Yovani Gallardo recorded his 19th quality start of the season, holding the Reds to two runs on four hits in six innings. But the Brewers’ offense couldn’t generate enough runs to keep Gallardo from losing his fourth consecutive decision. He hasn’t won since Aug. 16 and is 0-4 with a 4.58 ERA in five starts since. The four-game losing streak matches a career high.