1B Matt Clark produced a game-tying sacrifice fly with one out in the ninth to force extra innings. It marked the fourth straight game in which Clark has delivered an RBI. He’s knocked in seven runs in his first 20 at-bats with Milwaukee.

RHP Wily Peralta struggled in the first inning, but clicked into a groove after that and dominated over his last six innings. Peralta gave up five hits and two runs in seven innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Both runs came in the first, but Peralta retired 16 of the last 17 men he faced. The one hit in that span came from Peter Bourjos in the fifth and he was nailed trying to stretch it into a double.

RHP Mike Fiers will take the mound Wednesday night for his first start since beaning Miami OF Giancarlo Stanton in the fifth inning Thursday night, an incident which weighed heavily on Fiers’ mind after the game as he issued an emotional apology. Fiers has been a savior for this pitching staff lately, dominating in nearly every start over the last month and a half. That includes a 6-2 win Sept. 5 over St. Louis.

2B Scooter Gennett (hamstring) had ice around it after Tuesday night’s game, but it was a precautionary issue. Gennett, who was lifted for pinch-hitter Mark Reynolds in the 12th, has been playing with hamstring problems for most of the season’s second half. Gennett went 1-for-5 and is expected to be available for Wednesday night’s game.

CF Carlos Gomez (wrist) also had ice around it after the game, although it’s not expected to keep him out of the lineup Wednesday. It was the same wrist he hurt late last month, costing him just over a week’s worth of starts. Gomez went 1-for-4 with two walks and two steals, scoring the winning run in the 12th.