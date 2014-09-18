RHP Mike Fiers didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the sixth, but slipped just enough in the seventh to take a bad-luck loss. Fiers was victimized by a rare error from CF Carlos Gomez that allowed Matt Holliday to score all the way from first with the only run St. Louis required. Fiers gave up only three hits and an earned run in seven innings, walking two and striking out seven.

2B Scooter Gennett (hamstring) had ice around it after Tuesday night’s game, but was back in the lineup for Wednesday night and went 1-for-4. It was his 20th hit this year against the Cardinals, tied with 3B Aramis Ramirez for the most by any opposing player. Gennett has 35 hits in his last 26 games against St. Louis, dating back to the start of the 2013 season.

RHP Kyle Lohse will try to reverse season and career trends of failure against St. Louis in Thursday night’s series finale. Lohse is 0-2, 9.64 in three starts this season, including a 5-3 loss on Sept. 6 that saw him allow five runs over four innings, thanks to two-run homers by Matt Adams and Oscar Taveras. Lohse last pitched Friday night, taking a no-decision after 6 2/3 innings of the Brewers’ 3-2 win over Cincinnati.

CF Carlos Gomez (wrist) had ice around it after Tuesday night’s game, but led off Wednesday night’s game and collected a pair of hits, his fourth multi-hit game since Sept. 7. But Gomez’s fielding error, just his fifth of the year, led to the Cardinals’ first run. Gomez entered the night with a better fielding percentage than all NL CFs but Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton and Washington’s Denard Span.

LF Gerardo Parra is coming up big for Milwaukee in September, batting .380 in 50 at-bats. Parra, acquired from Arizona on July 30, bagged two singles in four trips to the plate against Adam Wainwright and hit another ball hard that St. Louis converted into a double play in the second.