September 21, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Rickie Weeks went 1-for-3 with a home run in just his fourth start of September. Weeks has been cold this month, going 3-for-17 (.176) at the plate but with two of his three hits being home runs.

RHP Jonathan Broxton allowed a run to score for the second time in as many nights after giving up a run in St. Louis on Thursday. In 17 career appearances at PNC Park, Broxton is 0-5 with a 14.18 ERA.

RHP Yovani Gallardo set a season-high with 11 strikeouts Friday, his highest total in nearly two seasons. Gallardo also now owns a 2.55 career ERA in 155 1/3 innings pitched over 25 starts against the Pirates.

CF Carlos Gomez finished 0-for-2 Friday but was hit with two pitches by Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke. Gomez is now second in the National League with 18 HBPs, behind only St. Louis OF Jon Jay who has been hit 19 times.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
