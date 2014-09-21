RHP Francisco Rodriguez worked a scoreless ninth inning for his 43rd save of the season. He also moved into a tie with Randy Myers for 10th all-time with his 347th save.

LHP Zach Duke earned his fifth win of the year by getting 1B Gaby Sanchez to ground into an inning-ending fielder’s choice with the bases loaded in the eighth. It was Duke’s second victory against the Pirates, for whom he won 45 games as a starter from 2005 to 2010.

RHP Matt Garza was ejected in the fifth inning after he hit Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen for the second time in three plate appearances. It was Garza’s first ejection of the season -- he entered the game having hit only two batters this season.

C Jonathan Lucroy singled to lead off the sixth and finished 1-for-4. He ranks fifth in the National League with 171 hits this season.