RHP Mike Fiers wasn’t as sharp on Tuesday night, allowing two runs -- both homers -- on four hits in five innings in a 3-1 loss at Cincinnati. He walked one and fanned three over his 86 pitches. He allowed back-to-back homers by catcher Devin Mesoraco and third baseman Todd Frazier. “That definitely changed the game,” Fiers said. “But I need to make better pitches than that. Frazier can hit pretty much any pitch. To Mesoraco, I think I gave in a little bit. I think I lost focus a little bit.”

3B Aramis Ramirez notched his 138th and 139th hits of the season in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss at Cincinnati. It was his 38thmulti-hit game this season. Ramirez has 18 hits in September.

CF Carlos Gomez hit his 25th homer off Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto in the sixth inning on Tuesday night. Until that point, Gomez had struggled at the plate at Great American Ball Park, batting .200. It was his 90th career home run.

RHP Marco Estrada is trying to establish himself in a role on the Brewers pitching staff for next season. He was sharp in Tuesday night’s loss at Cincinnati, tossing two scoreless innings with a strikeout. He’s made 18 starts this season while posting a 3.15 ERA in 19 relief appearances.