RHP Mike Fiers likely will start Sunday’s season finale against the Cubs, but no decision has been made. Fiers allowed two solo home runs in five innings in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss at Cincinnati. He’s 6-4 with a 1.92 ERA in 13 appearances, including nine starts. “He’s hard to square up,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “He still has the same stuff, but his command is better than the first time he came up.”

2B Scooter Gennett was given a day off Wednesday. He’s been limited by a quad injury. “I think he’s been OK on the defensive end, but it’s bothered him,” manager Ron Roenicke said. Gennett won’t start Thursday’s series finale because Milwaukee faces a left-handed starter, essentially giving him two days off. Gennett is tied for the team lead with 22 homers and ranks second with 70 RBIs.

RHP Kyle Lohse was sharp Wednesday night in Cincinnati, allowing just two hits -- both singles by 1B Jack Hannahan -- in his ninth complete-game shutout. Lohse struck out six and did not walk a batter. “He really commanded the ball,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “His curveball was great. Everything was working.”

RHP Marco Estrada retired six straight batters over his two innings on Tuesday night. He has not allowed a run in his past eight appearances. If there’s a knock on Estrada, it’s that it takes him a long time to warm up. “It can be improved upon,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “What happens is he gets up more often because it takes him a while.”