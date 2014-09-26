RHP Kyle Lohse still was drawing praise following his complete-game, two-hit shutout on Wednesday night. Lohse was nearly perfect, allowing just two baserunners without a walk. “He’s so consistent,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “You watch him pitch, and go through lineups like he did yesterday ... he has an impact on the younger guys.” Lohse is 13-9 with a 3.54 ERA in 31 starts.

2B Rickie Weeks went 2-for-3 with a home run Thursday afternoon. But he also committed two of Milwaukee’s three errors in a 5-3 loss at Cincinnati. It was his first two-error game since April 24, 2013. He now has 27 extra-base hits this season.

RHP Yovani Gallardo needed 27 pitches to get through the first inning on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park and never quite recovered. He eclipsed the 100-pitch mark in the sixth inning and exited moments later after allowing Brandon Phillips’ two-run home run. Gallardo allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits with a walk and four Ks in five-plus innings. “He didn’t have very good stuff, but he was able to get out of some jams,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “We committed a couple errors that added to his pitch-count.”

C Jonathan Lucroy, in his fourth season with the Brewers, is taking the club’s second-half collapse harder than most. Milwaukee spent 150 days in first place and entering Thursday was one loss or one Giants victory from elimination. Lucroy is batting .301 with 13 homers and 68 RBIs through 149 games. “He cares more about it than anyone,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke.