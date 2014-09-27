SS Jean Segura had three hits Friday -- including his first home run since June 20 -- and needed just a triple for the cycle in Milwaukee’s 6-4 loss to the Cubs. Segura was hitting .234 through Aug. 31 but has gotten hot since the start of September and is batting .323 (21-for-65) over his last 23 games.

RHP Jimmy Nelson made his first start since Sept. 7 and allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with two wild pitches and four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work. Nelson was named the Brewers’ minor league pitcher of the year after going 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 17 appearances for Triple-A Nashville but struggled with his command after joining the Brewers permanently on July 10 and went 2-9 with a 4.93 ERA in 14 appearances (12 starts).

RHP Matt Garza was scratched from what would have been his final start of the season due to stiffness in his right shoulder. Manager Ron Roenicke said the situation wasn’t serious and that if the team was still in contention, Garza would have started without limitations.

RHP Marco Estrada worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings Friday, allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Estrada began the season in the Brewers’ rotation and went 7-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 19 starts but moved to the bullpen in early July and has worked in relief 21 times. He has not allowed a run in his last nine outings, covering 16 1/3 innings.