RHP Wily Peralta set a career high with 13 strikeouts, surpassing his previous mark of nine. In his last five starts, Peralta went 2-2 with a 2.13 ERA. He’ll finish the season with 17 victories, leading all Brewers pitchers. He also leads the team with 154 strikeouts and 198 2/3 innings.

SS Jean Segura had two hits and now has hits in five of his last six games. Segura was batting .234 through the end of August but has snapped out of his season-worst funk since the start of September, batting .333 over his last 24 games.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez worked a scoreless ninth inning to record his 44th save of the season -- his highest total since setting the MLB record with 62 in 2007. Rodriguez, who was named the team’s closer just before opening day, moved into sole possession of 10th place on the all-time saves list, with 348.

C Jonathan Lucroy went 3-for-4, snapping a four-game hitless skid and doubled in the fifth inning to give him 53 for the season, tying him with Lyle Overbay for the franchise record. It was Lucroy’s 46th double of the season as a catcher, setting a new MLB record for the position. He began the day tied with Ivan Rodriguez, who hit 45 as the Rangers’ catcher in 1996. Lucroy leads all of baseball in doubles this season, the first catcher in National League history to do so, and is third in the league with 68 extra-base hits.