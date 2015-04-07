RHP Jim Henderson, who begins the season on the disabled list, will start a rehab assignment later this month with Class A Brevard County. Milwaukee’s closer in 2013, Henderson lost his job on Opening Day last year and battled shoulder issues. He ultimately underwent shoulder surgery in August. Henderson was feeling good when camp opened this year, but he was unable to re-establish his velocity. He finished the spring in minor league camp before landing on the disabled list. The Brewers plan to advance him through the system as he regains shoulder strength.

RHP Michael Blazek earned a spot on his first Opening Day roster with a strong finish to the Cactus League season, and he didn’t have to wait long to see his first action of the season. Blazek was the first man out of the ‘pen Monday for manager Ron Roenicke, who had to pull RHP Kyle Lohse with one out in the fourth inning. Blazek went 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs -- one earned -- on five hits. It was Blazek’s first major league action since 2013, when he appeared in seven games for the Brewers after being acquired in a trade that sent RHP John Axford to St. Louis.

RHP Matt Garza gets his first start of the season Tuesday when the Brewers continue their season-opening series against the Rockies at Miller Park. Garza made some adjustments to his delivery over the winter in the hopes of avoiding the disabled list for the first time in three seasons. He went 2-1 with a 6.95 ERA in six Cactus League starts and was 8-8 with a 3.64 ERA in 27 starts last year, the first of a four-year, $50 million contract signed in January 2014. Garza is 2-3 with a 4.94 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies.

1B Adam Lind made an impression in his first game with the Brewers. Lind went 3-for-4 and helped save a run with a heads-up play that caught Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu trying to score in the second inning. Lind was acquired in a December trade with Toronto in the hopes of stopping a revolving door at first base. Prior to his arrival, Milwaukee used 20 different players at the position since Prince Fielder departed via free agency after the 2011 season.

RF Ryan Braun was forced to leave the game after five innings because of a strained right side. Braun, who was feeling good and reported no issues with his cryogenically repaired right thumb after spring training, sustained the injury on a defensive play in the fourth inning. He popped out to first in the bottom of the inning and played the field to start the fifth before giving way to Gerardo Parra in the sixth inning. Manager Ron Roenicke said Braun would be examined Tuesday morning and a determination would be made whether he needs an MRI.