RHP Wily Peralta will make his 2015 debut Wednesday when the Brewers wrap up their season-opening, three-game series against the Rockies at Miller Park. Peralta enjoyed a breakout season in 2014, posting a 17-11 record and 3.53 ERA in 32 starts. He had success against the Rockies last year, going 2-0 with a 4.61 in two starts. Peralta went 3-0 with a 3.32 ERA in 19 Cactus League innings.

SS Jean Segura said after the game Tuesday that he was OK after being hit in the head with a fastball from Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles in the fifth inning of Milwaukee’s 5-2 loss. Segura quickly dropped to the ground, and Colorado C Nick Hundley motioned to the Brewers’ dugout for help. However, after lying still for a few minutes while the team’s medical staff checked him out, Segura popped up and walked to first base under his own power. Segura scored later in the inning and remained in the game. He said the ball hit him on the bill of his helmet and that he expects to play again Wednesday.

RHP Tyler Thornburg saw his first action of the season Tuesday, working two innings in Milwaukee’s 5-2 loss to Colorado. Thornburg, who missed most of last season with an arm injury, had a good spring but battled through his outing Tuesday, giving up a run on four hits with a pair of strikeouts. Thornburg threw 43 pitches Tuesday, a day after RHP Michael Blazek needed 29 to get through 1 2/3 innings against the Rockies. Both pitchers were stretched out coming out of spring training.

RF Ryan Braun underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning on his right side, which he strained Monday in Milwaukee’s 10-0 loss to the Rockies. Braun was forced to leave Monday’s game after five innings and he didn’t play Tuesday, though he did take part in batting practice. Manager Ron Roenicke was optimistic that Braun would be available Wednesday.