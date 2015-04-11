2B Scooter Gennett saw his first action of the season against a left-hander but it did little to snap him out of his season opening funk. Gennett went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Friday and is now batting .077 (1-for-13) on the season. Gennett is in his second full season as starter, but first as an everyday player; he usually sat last year against lefties, in favor of Rickie Weeks, but manager Ron Roenicke said in spring training that Gennett would be the everyday second baseman, unless he faltered.

RHP Jimmy Nelson will make his season debut Saturday. Nelson had an up-and-down spring, going 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA. The Brewers’ top pitching prospect, Nelson was added to the rotation just before the All-Star break last year and went 1-0 with a 5.37 ERA in 13 appearances (11 starts).

1B Adam Lind continued his torrid start to the 2015 season Friday, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs with both hits coming off left-hander Jeff Locke. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke had planned to use C Jonathan Lucroy at 1B against lefties, but wanted to see what Lind could do in Milwaukee’s first game against a lefty this season. Lind has hit safely in the Brewers’ first four games this season and is batting .613 (8-for-13) with three doubles, four RBIs and four walks.

RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers’ lineup Friday and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Braun left the season opener after five innings and was out of the lineup the next two days, but did serve as a pinch hitter, because of a strained right side.