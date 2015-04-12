SS Jean Segura walked and scored in the second inning, then hit his first home run of the season in the fourth. Segura has reached in all five games this season and has scored at least one run in three of his last four games. The good start is a welcome sign from Segura, who last season batted just .246 with 13 doubles, 31 RBIs and 20 stolen bases after earning a spot on the All-Star team as a rookie in 2013.

2B Scooter Gennett was not in the starting lineup, sitting for the first time this season. Gennett has gotten off to a frustrating start, going 1-for-13 (.077) with six strikeouts. He was ejected from the Brewers’ 6-2 loss Friday when he snapped his bat after an eighth-inning strikeout.

1B Adam Lind was moved into the cleanup spot and continued his hot start, collecting a leadoff single in the second that kicked off a three-run inning. Through Milwaukee’s first five games, Lind is batting .529 (9-for-17) with two runs, three doubles, a home run, four RBIs and four walks.

2B Hector Gomez made his first start of the season Saturday and made a big impression, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run while starting in place of Scooter Gennett. Gomez earned a spot on his first Opening Day roster this season after batting .282 with 25 doubles and 49 RBIs at Triple-A Nashville in 2014. Primarily the Brewers’ backup middle infielder, Gomez could also see significant action at third, spelling veteran Aramis Ramirez.