C Martin Maldonado started for C Jonathan Lucroy today, and went 0-for-3 with a walk. Offense has not been kind for the Brewers catchers to start 2015, as the pair are now hitting a combined .040 (1-for-24).

1B Adam Lind was hitless but collected a walk on Sunday, and has now reached safely in all six games this season. He is batting .450 (9-for-20) and owns a .560 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, and currently leads the Brewers in hits with nine.

CF Carlos Gomez put a charge into his first home run of the season, giving him 250 RBIs as a member of the Brewers. It was his first multi-hit game of the season, as he extended his hitting streak to five games.

2B Hector Gomez started for 2B Scooter Gennett, and collected his third double in the past two games. He is now batting .600 (3-for-5) in 2015.