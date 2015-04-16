RHP Mike Fiers will be making his fifth career start against the Cardinals Thursday. In his previous six total appearances against St. Louis, Fiers is 2-1 with an ERA of 1.30 covering 27.2 innings. In two starts last season, he was 1-1 against the Cardinals with a 1.98 ERA, and in four career games (two starts) at Busch Stadium, Fiers is 1-1 with an ERA of 1.29. In his previous start this season, Fiers and the Brewers lost to Pittsburgh, 6-2, on April 10 as he allowed seven hits and five earned runs in five innings. He did strike out eight Pirates.

2B Scooter Gennett has hit safely in all 12 of the career games he has started at Busch Stadium. He has also hit safely in 24 of 29 career games against St. Louis (39-for-110, .355). On Wednesday night, he was 1-for-2, but was pinch-hit for in the sixth inning with Cardinals LHP Kevin Siegrist in the game.

3B Aramis Ramirez had two hits in four at-bats in Wednesday night’s loss to St. Louis, including a double and RBI. He now has 240 career hits, 48 doubles and 142 RBIs against the Cardinals. He is the active leader against St. Louis in those three categories, as well as home runs with 37.

CF Carlos Gomez suffered a strained hamstring running out a potential double play in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to St. Louis. Gomez limped off the field, and will have further tests. He will not play in Thursday afternoon’s series finale.

C Jonathan Lucroy started the season with just one hit in his first 20 at-bats. However, after not playing last Sunday, he has started to find some consistency with three hits in seven at-bats, while drawing two walks. He was 2-for-4 against the Cardinals Wednesday night plus a walk.