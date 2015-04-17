RHP Mike Fiers sailed through five scoreless innings but started missing up in the strike zone in the sixth, and St. Louis knocked him around for four hits and two runs to break a 0-0 tie. Without superior velocity, Fiers needs above-average to excellent command to win games, and it deserted him in the sixth. He fell to 2-2 in his career against the Cardinals after allowing two runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

SS Jean Segura got a start in the leadoff spot with CF Carlos Gomez out of the lineup and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, dropping his early-season average to .323. Segura has been one of the few bright spots offensively for the Brewers, hitting more like the guy who posted a .294 average in 2013 and stole 44 bases than the one who batted .246 with 20 steals in 2014.

RHP Jimmy Nelson gets the ball Friday night when Milwaukee opens a weekend series in Pittsburgh. Considered one of the top prospects in the Brewers’ chain, Nelson tossed seven shutout innings Saturday evening in a 6-0 win over the Pirates. Nelson gave up only two hits and fanned a career-high nine. It was his first career outing against Pittsburgh.

1B Adam Lind went 1-for-4, the hit coming off Cardinals RHP Jordan Walden in the eighth. Lind went 0-for-3 against John Lackey, a surprise considering that he entered the day 15-for-28 against the veteran right-hander. However, Lind was held under wraps in this one, popping up to end the fifth and leave two runners aboard.

CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after returning to Milwaukee to be examined by team doctor William Raasch. Gomez was diagnosed with a small tear, and he received a cortisone shot. He will be re-examined next week to determine a timetable for his return, assistant GM Gord Ash told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Gomez was injured trying to beat out a double-play ball in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Cardinals. The Brewers will add a roster replacement before the Pittsburgh series begins Friday night.

