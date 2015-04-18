RHP Jim Henderson, on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, began a rehab assignment on Friday night at high Class A Brevard County of the Florida State League. He pitched one scoreless inning against Dunedin, allowing one walk and striking out two. Henderson underwent surgery last August to debride the labrum and rotator cuff in his shoulder.

INF/OF Jason Rogers was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take the roster spot of CF Carlos Gomez, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Rogers hit a pinch-hit double in the ninth inning and scored Friday night in a 6-3 loss at Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old hit .360 with two home runs and seven RBIs in six games in the Pacific Coast League. The right-handed hitter can play both corner infield and both corner outfield positions.

RHP Kyle Lohse (0-2, 11.17) is scheduled to start Saturday night at Pittsburgh in the second game of a three-game series. Lohse has been tagged for 12 runs and 18 hits in 9 2/3 innings during his two starts of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.81 ERA against the Pirates in 24 career games (23 starts) but lost to them last Sunday at Milwaukee when he gave up four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

1B Adam Lind has cooled after a hot start. He was 0-for-3 on Friday and is 3-for-23 in his last six games after starting the season 8-for-13. Despite the skid, he is still hitting .306.