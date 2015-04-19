CF Logan Schafer made his first start in center field since Gomez was injured running to first base Wednesday at St. Louis. While OF Geraldo Parra figures to get the majority of starts in center field while Gomez is out, Schafer will also see a significant amount of time in center.

RHP Kyle Lohse has allowed 18 runs in his first three starts, allowing no less than four earned runs in any of them. This is the 13th time in his career Lohse has given up four or more runs in three straight starts.

RHP Matt Garza (1-1, 4.22 ERA) will start Sunday at Pittsburgh in the finale of a three-game series. He is 2-2 with a 3.92 ERA against the Pirates in eight career starts.

RF Ryan Braun batted leadoff for the first time in his nine-year career as manager Ron Roenicke looked to spark a lineup that was averaging 2.6 runs in the team’s 2-8 start. Braun said he batted leadoff for a few games early in the 2007 season when he was playing at Triple-A Nashville. CF Carlos Gomez, the Brewers’ regular leadoff hitter, is on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring.