FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 19, 2015 / 8:53 PM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Logan Schafer made his first start in center field since Gomez was injured running to first base Wednesday at St. Louis. While OF Geraldo Parra figures to get the majority of starts in center field while Gomez is out, Schafer will also see a significant amount of time in center.

RHP Kyle Lohse has allowed 18 runs in his first three starts, allowing no less than four earned runs in any of them. This is the 13th time in his career Lohse has given up four or more runs in three straight starts.

RHP Matt Garza (1-1, 4.22 ERA) will start Sunday at Pittsburgh in the finale of a three-game series. He is 2-2 with a 3.92 ERA against the Pirates in eight career starts.

RF Ryan Braun batted leadoff for the first time in his nine-year career as manager Ron Roenicke looked to spark a lineup that was averaging 2.6 runs in the team’s 2-8 start. Braun said he batted leadoff for a few games early in the 2007 season when he was playing at Triple-A Nashville. CF Carlos Gomez, the Brewers’ regular leadoff hitter, is on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.