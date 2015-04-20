RHP Wily Peralta (0-1, 4.50 ERA) will pitch Monday night in the opener of a four-game home series against the Cincinnati Reds. He gave up four runs and 10 hits in five innings in his previous start, a loss at St. Louis on Wednesday. It was just the fourth time in 71 career starts that he allowed 10 or more hits. Peralta is 3-3 with a 2.88 ERA against the Reds in eight career starts.

SS Jean Segura returned to the leadoff spot as manager Ron Roenicke tries to find a reliable leadoff hitter while CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) is on the disabled list. Segura went 0-for-4 to end his five-game hitting streak, but he did drive in a run with a groundout.

2B Scooter Gennett gashed one of his knuckles during Sunday’s 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday but the team had no further information -- including which hand was injured -- other than to say it would have an update before Monday night’s home game with the Brewers. The news was a bit of a surprise because Gennett played the entire game. He went 1-for-3 with a run and two strikeouts.

3B Aramis Ramirez, who is hitting just .140, sat out Sunday. The Brewers plan to rest the 36-year-old once a week, but manager Ron Roenicke said Sunday’s off day was more because he felt Ramirez needed a mental break than a physical one.

RF Ryan Braun was back in his usual No. 3 spot in the batting order after hitting leadoff Saturday night for the first time in his nine-year career. After having two hits Saturday, Braun went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday. He is batting .237 with no home runs in 11 games.