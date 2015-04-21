2B Scooter Gennett did not play Monday after sustaining a laceration to his left middle finger while showering Sunday in Pittsburgh. Gennett received five stitches to close the wound and said he expected to be back in the next few days, but manager Ron Roenicke said there is a chance Gennett still could end up on the disabled list.

C Juan Centeno will be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday to take the roster spot of C Jonathan Lucroy (toe). Centeno, 25, is hitting .179 with two RBIs in eight Triple-A games this year. He appeared in a total of 14 major league games with the Mets in 2013-14, hitting .225/.279/.225 with three RBIs.

3B Aramis Ramirez was dropped down another spot in the order, to sixth, Monday against Cincinnati. It was the first time Ramirez batted lower than fifth since July 5, 2010, and just the 25th time in his career. Ramirez went hitless in three trips with a strikeout Monday, dropping his average to .130 (6-for-46) on the season

RF Ryan Braun hit his first home run of the season Monday, a solo shot in the ninth inning off Reds RHP Jumbo Diaz. It was Braun’s first home run since Sept. 11, 2014.

CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) took batting practice before the game Monday and continues to rehab, but he has yet to receive the green light to resume running. He went on the disabled list last week, retroactive to April 16.

INF Hector Gomez was in the starting lineup for the fourth time this season, taking over at second base while regular starter Scooter Gennett recovered from a lacerated left middle finger. Gomez went 1-for-3 Monday with a strikeout and a single.

C Jonathan Lucroy will be placed on the 15-day disabled list after breaking his left big toe Monday night against the Reds. The injury happened when Cincinnati 2B Zack Cozart fouled a pitch off Lucroy’s toe in the sixth inning. Lucroy remained in the game and even batted in the bottom of the inning, but he gave way to backup C Martin Maldonado in the seventh. An All-Star last season, Lucroy went 0-for-3 Monday, dropping his average to .156 on the season.