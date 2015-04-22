RHP Brandon Kintzler was designated for assignment Tuesday to clear space on the 40-man roster for INF Elian Herrera. Kintzler went 10-8 with a 3.26 ERA in 165 appearances over five seasons with Milwaukee, but he struggled for much of last season and had a poor showing in spring. He began this season at Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he lost his lone game and allowed two runs in one-third of an inning.

2B Scooter Gennett was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to a left hand laceration that required five stitches. He was injured Sunday when he caught his left hand on a shower fixture at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. Originally, Gennett didn’t think the DL would be necessary, but when it appeared that he would need at least a few days, and with the Brewers’ offense scuffling, the move was made, retroactive to Monday.

INF Elian Herrera hit his first career grand slam Tuesday in his first major league appearance of the season. Herrera, who spent several stints with Milwaukee last season, had a red-hot spring but because he wasn’t on the 40-man roster, he began the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs. Herrera just kept hitting and was leading the Pacific Coast League with a .422 batting average when he was summoned Tuesday to Milwaukee, where he will see significant action at second base in place of Scooter Gennett.

C Juan Centeno was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was batting .174 in eight games. Centeno appeared in 10 games (eight starts) last season for the Mets but was a .289 hitter with a home run and 24 RBIs in 74 minor league games. He was claimed off waivers by Milwaukee last October.

C Jonathan Lucroy could miss anywhere from four to six weeks after fracturing his left big toe Monday night. Lucroy was examined Tuesday by team physician William Raasch and formally placed on the 15-day disabled list.