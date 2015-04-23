RHP Tyler Thornburg was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Thornburg appeared in six games out of the bullpen for the Brewers and surrendered 13 runs -- six earned -- in 9 2/3 innings of work with three walks and eight strikeouts. He will join the Sky Sox’ starting rotation.

INF Elian Herrera started his second straight game after being summoned from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Herrera went 0-for-3 with a walk and scored the Brewers’ only run. Herrera is taking the place of Scooter Gennett, who went on the disabled list Tuesday with a lacerated left hand.

RHP Rob Wooten was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he had given up five earned runs and struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings of work. In four separate stints with Milwaukee last season, Wooten appeared in 40 games and went 1-4 with a 4.72 ERA.

RHP Jimmy Nelson recorded the first quality start by a Brewers’ pitcher in nine games by holding the Reds to a run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over eight innings Wednesday. Nelson has been Milwaukee’s best starter this season. In three starts, he’s 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 innings of work.