RHP Brandon Kintzler, designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Kintzler went 10-8 with a 3.26 ERA in 165 appearances over five seasons with Milwaukee, but he struggled for much of last season and had a poor showing in spring. He began this season at Colorado Springs, where he lost his lone game and allowed two runs in one-third of an inning.

C Martin Maldonado started for the third consecutive game and with Jonathan Lucroy out for at least the next month, will remain in the starting lineup until he needs a day off, manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday. In his fourth full big league season, Maldonado has appeared in 204 career games with 131 starts. He’s batting .133 in seven games this season but in the last three games, is 3-for-8 with two home runs and a walk.

INF Elian Herrera started for the third consecutive game since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Herrera went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts but has at least one hit in each of his three games since joining the Brewers. Herrera was one of Milwaukee’s best hitters in spring training, posting a .359 average in Cactus League play but wasn’t on the 40-man roster so he opened the season in Colorado Springs, where he was batting .422 when brought up to replace injured 2B Scooter Gennett.

RHP Kyle Lohse earned his first victory of the season Thursday, holding the Reds to two runs on three hits over seven innings with four strikeouts. Lohse came into the game 0-3 with a 10.34 ERA as he enters the last season of a three-year, $33 million contract.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez worked around a two-out double by Cincinnati shortstop Zack Cozart to earn his second save of the season. Rodriguez pitched in 69 games last season but was appearing in back-to-back games for the first time this season. His save Thursday was the 350th of his 14-year career, putting him tenth on MLB’s All-Time list.