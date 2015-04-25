SS Jean Segura moved into the leadoff spot Friday and had two hits in Milwaukee’s 3-0 loss to St. Louis. Segura has gone 5-for-15 at the plate in his last four games and is currently second on the team with a .302 average. He got off to an abysmal start in 2014 but turned things around over the final month. Over his last 49 games, he’s batting .312 (48-for-154).

RHP Jim Henderson will continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Biloxi, the Brewers announced Friday. Henderson began the season on the disabled list after he struggled to regain his velocity during spring training. He made two rehab appearances at Class A (Advanced) Brevard County and was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA.

RHP Matt Garza recorded his first quality start of the season Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits with a pair of walks and striking out a season-high six in Milwaukee’s 3-0 loss to the Cardinals at Miller Park. Garza has yet to win a game this season but lowered his ERA to 3.19 in 20 career starts at Miller Park.

CF Carlos Gomez has been taking batting practice and fielding fly balls and is now running on a treadmill. Gomez hasn’t played since straining his right hamstring April 15 at St. Louis He’s expected to be ready to return when he’s eligible to come off the DL on May 1.