FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 26, 2015 / 9:43 PM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Jean Segura collected a season-high three hits on Saturday. He has hit safely in three straight games, and multi-hit games in four of his last five. He is hitting .323 over his last 50 games.

3B Aramis Ramirez found his stroke Saturday, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Ramirez entered the game as one of the coldest hitters in the lineup, hitting a mere .158.

1B Adam Lind extended his hitting streak to four games by doubling in the second inning Saturday. He has recorded an RBI in four of the past five games for a Brewer offense that is struggling to produce runs.

RF Ryan Braun continues to struggle in 2015. After going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a GIDP, Braun is now hitting just .230, and has only one extra base hit all season; a solo home run.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.