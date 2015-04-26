SS Jean Segura collected a season-high three hits on Saturday. He has hit safely in three straight games, and multi-hit games in four of his last five. He is hitting .323 over his last 50 games.

3B Aramis Ramirez found his stroke Saturday, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Ramirez entered the game as one of the coldest hitters in the lineup, hitting a mere .158.

1B Adam Lind extended his hitting streak to four games by doubling in the second inning Saturday. He has recorded an RBI in four of the past five games for a Brewer offense that is struggling to produce runs.

RF Ryan Braun continues to struggle in 2015. After going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a GIDP, Braun is now hitting just .230, and has only one extra base hit all season; a solo home run.