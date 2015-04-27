RHP Michael Blazek threw two scoreless innings of relief Sunday to earn his first career victory. Blazek was expected to start the season in the rotation at Triple-A Colorado Springs but pitched well enough in spring training (1-1. 4.50 ERA, 20k, 20.0 IP) to earn a spot in the Brewers’ bullpen. He’s made eight appearances this season, spanning 10 innings, and has only allowed one earned run while striking out eight.

C Juan Centeno made his first start with the Brewers on Sunday afternoon as manager Ron Roenicke gave Martin Maldonado his first day off since taking over for the injured Jonathan Lucroy on April 20. Centeno was batting .179 in eight games for Triple-A Colorado Springs when he was called up earlier this week. He appeared in 10 games last season for the New York Mets, including eight starts.

3B Aramis Ramirez was out of the Brewers’ lineup Sunday. At age 37 and having battled leg injuries the last two years, he and manager Ron Roenicke devised a plan for off days in spring training with the hop of keeping him strong for the stretch run. He went 3-for-3 Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Cardinals but is hitting just .197 this season with a home run and six RBIs.

RF Ryan Braun got a day off Sunday, his first since April 7. Braun asked manager Ron Roenicke for the break, which Roenicke said had nothing to do with the thumb injury that had bothered him for much of last season. Braun is batting .230 with a home run and four RBIs this season.