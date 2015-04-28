RHP Michael Blazek earned his first major league victory on Sunday. He has made seven consecutive scoreless appearances, holding opponents to a .038 batting average during that stretch. He could earn a late-inning role if he continues to pitch well, said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “He’s come in and done a nice job,” said Roenicke. “A lot of life on his fastball. Last year he struggled a bit with his command.” Blazek is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA in eight appearances with just one earned run allowed in 10 innings. Last year, he went 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA in seven games for Milwaukee.

RHP Jimmy Nelson’s command was largely non-existent on Monday night. Nelson (1-2) entered Monday’s game with a 1.35 ERA before allowing six earned runs with five walks and two wild pitches in just 2 1/3 innings. He gave up just one earned run in eight innings when he faced Cincinnati a week ago. But the Reds pounded him on Monday with six hits, including a two-run home run by Jay Bruce.

RF Ryan Braun was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke chose to rest Braun again Monday despite his .536 career batting average against Reds starter Jason Marquis. “He’s fine physically. He’s fine to play,” said Roenicke of Braun. “We need to try to do something different. When guys are performing you want to get them in there when they’re hot. To just go status quo isn’t getting it done.” Braun is batting .230 with a homer and four RBIs in 17 games with paltry slugging (.279) and on-base (.279) percentages.

C Jonathan Lucroy, who is on the disabled list with a toe injury, remained with the club on the road trip rather than doing his rehab at home. “We can always use a little of what he brings to the clubhouse,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “As long as it doesn’t impact him physically.” It’s been a rough start offensively for Lucroy, who batted .133 with one RBI in 12 games prior to the injury.