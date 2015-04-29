SS Jean Segura has committed seven errors in 20 games this season. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said the 25-year-old can be “lax” at times, but believes most of Segura’s errors are a product of effort. “Once in a while, he gets a little sloppy,” Roenicke said. “I think he gets to more balls. A lot of his errors are getting to the ball quick and trying to make a play.”

OF Khris Davis hasn’t gotten on track this year. He’s hitting .243 with only three RBIs.

RHP Rob Wooten threw 56 pitches in Monday night’s game. When Wooten said he could pitch again on Tuesday, manager Ron Roenicke politely declined. “I said ‘Thank you, but no’,” said Roenicke. Wooten pitched three innings on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits with a pair of walks and three Ks. His availability for Wednesday’s game depends on how he bounces back from Monday’s extended effort, says Roenicke.

RHP Kyle Lohse was hurt by the long ball again on Tuesday night, allowing a two-run bomb by 2B Brandon Phillips and solo shots by 1B Joey Votto and LF Marlon Byrd in a 4-2 loss at Cincinnati. Lohse now has allowed eight home runs in five starts this season. His ERA actually dropped to 7.28 after Tuesday’s outing.

3B Aramis Ramirez is among few hitters who have had success against Reds RHP Johnny Cueto. Ramirez entered Tuesday night’s game batting .354 with five homers in his career against Cueto. Make that six. In the fifth inning, Ramirez launched Cueto’s first pitch 431 feet into the left-field bleachers. “That’s one of those things,” Ramirez said, of his six homers against last year’s NL Cy Young award runner-up. “There’s no reason.” Cueto says he’s tried everything to retire Ramirez. “Every time I face him, I want to trick him,” Cueto said. “He’s a veteran and a great hitter. It’s hard.”

RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers lineup on Tuesday following a two-day absence, and the rest appeared to pay dividends. Braun hit a solo home run, his second, off Cincinnati ace Johnny Cueto, who he hadn’t had much success against, batting .195 with two walks and 12 Ks in his career. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Braun had been a little banged up in recent days and would benefit from the rest.

CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) is on track to return within a day or two of his eligibility date of May 1.