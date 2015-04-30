2B Scooter Gennett is planning to make four rehabilitation starts for Class A Wisconsin beginning on Friday. Gennett has been on the disabled list since April 21 with a cut on his left middle finger. He had his stitches removed on Wednesday in Cincinnati. Gennett is batting .207 with one RBI in 10 games.

LF Khris Davis returned to the Brewers lineup on Wednesday after a day off. He was mired in a 4-for-28 slump before homering in his first at-bat on Wednesday against RHP Michael Lorenzen, who was making his major league debut for Cincinnati. It was Davis’ first home run since Sept. 5.

RHP Matt Garza allowed two earned runs and eight hits in five innings to snap a two-game losing skid as Milwaukee defeated the Reds 8-3 on Wednesday afternoon. “I was more in the zone today,” Garza said. “My stuff was more consistent. We put good wood on it today, that helped.”

RF Ryan Braun erupted offensively since taking a day off Monday. Since then, Braun has gone 4-for-9 with three home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs. “Off-days can be beneficial,” Braun said. “When you’ve been swinging as terribly as I have, it probably helped.”

CF Carlos Gomez could return to the Brewers lineup by this weekend. He’s been with the team in Cincinnati where he’s continued his rehab process without issue. The center fielder has been on the 15-days disabled list since April 17 with a strained right hamstring. He received a cortisone shot April 16 and said he’s pain-free. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke it was uncertain whether Gomez would bat leadoff when he returns.