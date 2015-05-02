RHP Wily Peralta had a strong one-run outing despite throwing 118 pitches on Sunday. The long run was a third-inning home run to Cubs rookie Addison Russell. Otherwise, Peralta allowed eight hits while striking out six and walking two. “When he’s on his game, the pitch count is going to be way low and we’ll be able to get him into the seventh, eighth (innings) and once in a while he goes nine,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said.

RHP Mike Fiers (0-3, 5.79 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season Saturday and is in search of his first quality start of the year. Opponents are batting .358 so far. Fiers is 201 with a 1.77 ERA in four career games (three starts) against the Cubs, including 1-1 last season.

3B Aramis Ramirez was a late scratch after the Brewers decided he should sit due to left hamstring tightness. “Aramis actually wanted to play today,” Roenicke said. “We were hoping one day off would clear it and it’s still there so just to be cautious we talked him out of playing.”

RF Ryan Braun had three hits and five RBIs, including a solo home run the fifth and a grand slam home run in the eighth -- his 21st multi-homer game -- in 8-3 Wednesday’s victory over the Reds. “In batting practice he’s been driving balls as well as I’ve ever seen him,” said Roenicke. “What was frustrating him is why it hasn’t shown up before and now it has.”

OF Carlos Gomez (right hamstring strain) could be activated from the 15-day disabled list as early as Saturday after missing more than two weeks of action. “He feels good,” Roenicke said. “Because of his legs and the way he uses them we want to be a little more cautious that we’re not activating him too soon.”