INF Luis Jimenez was designated for assignment Saturday to make room for the return of OF Carlos Gomez from the 15-day disabled list. Jimenez appeared in 15 games for the Brewers, batting .067 (1-for-15) with six strikeouts.

RHP Mike Fiers (1-3) snapped a six-game losing streak dating to Sept. 17, 2014, as he allowed one run on three hits while striking out a season-high 12 and walking two in six innings. “I was pounding the zone, throwing a lot of strikes (and) getting back to where I was before,” Fiers said.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (1-2, 3.63 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season in Sunday’s series finale. Nelson is 0-2 with a 5.02 ERA against the Cubs in four career games. He started last Monday at Cincinnati and took a 9-6 loss after pitching only 2 1/3 innings and giving up seven earned runs.

3B Aramis Ramirez was held out of the Brewers’ lineup again Saturday because of a sore left hamstring. Ramirez tweaked it Tuesday at Cincinnati on a bunt play, but said he expects to be back in the lineup Monday when the Brewers’ open a four-game series against the Dodgers at Miller Park.

CF Carlos Gomez was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday and reported no lingering issues with the strained left hamstring that had sidelined him since April 17. Manager Ron Roenicke said Gomez would bat in his regular leadoff spot, at least for a few days, but could be moved into the heart of the order in an effort to shake up a badly slumping Brewers offense.