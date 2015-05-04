RHP Mike Fiers’ 26 strikeouts in back-to-back Wrigley Field appearances is the most by opposing pitchers against the Cubs in consecutive starts since Dodgers left-hander Sandy Koufax had 28 in 1962-63. Koufax also had 30 in two appearances between 1961-62.

RHP Jimmy Nelson had no decision but came away with his third quality start in Sunday’s 5-3 Brewers win and first in three road starts. He gave up three runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings of work. Nelson also doubled in the second inning, snapping an 0-for-37 streak by Milwaukee pitchers without a hit. He also scored his second career run.

RHP Kyle Lohse (1-4, 7.28 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season and 400th of his major league career when the Brewers open a four-game series on Monday at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lohse has had one quality start and took the last Tuesday in Cincinnati, a 4-2 Brewers defeat. Opponents are batting .288 against him. He’s 2-4 with a 4.35 ERA against the Dodgers in 12 career games.

3B Aramis Ramirez’s second inning home run was the 368th all-time at third base, tying him for No. 5 all-time with Graig Nettles for most home runs hit strictly at a third baseman. Mike Schmidt leads with 501. Ramirez has 371 through an 18-year career via all positions he’s played at. He also now has 128 at Wrigley Field, sixth all time at the park.