SS Jean Segura was not in the Brewers lineup Monday but was feeling fine after being hit in the helmet by a Pedro Strop pitch Sunday at Chicago. Segura underwent a CT scan Sunday in Chicago, which came up negative, and he went though the normal pregame routine Monday, including batting practice, before being re-examined by the team’s medical staff.

2B Scooter Gennett went 1-for-5 with a double Monday as he continued his rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin. In four games with the Timber Rattlers, Gennett is 4-for-13 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored. He’s been on the disabled list since slicing open his right hand on April 21 but is eligible to be reinstated Tuesday.

RHP Michael Blazek threw two scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing no hits while striking out three and walking two. Blazek has not surrendered a run in his last nine outings, spanning 11.1 IP, and has allowed just one hit in that span.

1B Adam Lind chipped in a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning, scoring on an RBI double from CF Carlos Gomez. Lind now owns a .354 (23-for-65) average in career pinch-hitting opportunities, with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

Gerardo Parra recorded his second triple of the season in the sixth inning, a pinch-hit triple against Kershaw. It was his second career triple against a left-handed pitcher, and he is now hitting at a .370 lifetime clip against Kershaw (10-for-27).

SS Hector Gomez became the first player to ever hit a triple and homer against Clayton Kershaw in the same game. His three-bagger against Kershaw in the sixth was his first career triple, and his first career extra-base hit against a left-handed pitcher. His eighth-inning home run was also the first of his career.