OF Logan Schafer was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs Tuesday, clearing a roster spot for 2B Scooter Gennett, who came off the 15-day disabled list. Schafer served largely as a pinch-hitter this season, and went 1-for-8 in that role with a double, a walk and two strikeouts. Overall, he appeared in 22 games, starting seven, and batted .182 (6-for-33) with three doubles, three walks and seven strikeouts.

2B Scooter Gennett was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Gennett had been out since slicing his left hand open in a PNC Park shower on April 20. He began a minor league rehab assignment last Friday and went 4-for-13 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored. He was batting .207 with two walks and an RBI in 10 games before going on the disabled list.

LHP Neal Cotts was roughed up in his outing against the Dodgers, allowing three runs and two home runs over just 2/3 of an inning pitched, while striking out one and walking two. It was the first time since August of 2008 that Cotts surrendered multiple homers in one appearance, with the Chicago Cubs. Cotts’ ERA ballooned to 6.10 as a result of his poor outing.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress struck out all three batters he faced on Tuesday night. It was the first time in his career that he struck out all batters he faced in a game, and it was the fourth time in his career he collected three or more strikeouts in one game. Jeffress now has a 2.63 ERA in 2015, with opponents hitting just .208 against him.

C Jonathan Lucroy still isn’t ready to return but he is no longer wearing a boot and an x-ray Monday showed progress. He’s hoping to return within the shorter end of the original estimate of 4-to-6 weeks.