RHP Wily Peralta earned his first victory of 2015 Wednesday, giving up one earned run on seven hits over eight innings, striking out six and walking none. With the win, Peralta improved to 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA (39 IP). His eight innings pitched was a season high, and it was the first time he threw eight innings since May 2, 2014 at Cincinnati. The Brewers offense had scored a total of just three runs in Peralta’s previous three starts, but backed the righty with six runs on Wednesday.

C Martin Maldonado has been slumping at the plate since taking over for injured C Jonathan Lucroy. Maldonado snapped an 0-for-12 streak with an RBI single in the first inning, but is hitting just .164 on the year, with one homer and four RBIs. Lucroy isn’t expected to resume his regular duties for at least another two weeks.

2B Scooter Gennett hit his first home run of the season to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the first. It was just Gennett’s second game back since returning from the disabled list, and his first home run since Aug. 23, 2014 versus Pittsburgh. Brewers manager Craig Counsell moved Gennett up to the second spot in the order on Wednesday night despite his early season struggles. Gennett is now hitting just .216, with one home run and three RBIs.

1B Adam Lind continues to swing a hot bat to start 2015. Lind hit his fifth home run of the season in the first inning, a two-run shot against Dodgers RHP Joe Wieland. It was Lind’s first career homer against the Dodgers, and he has now homered against 26 of 30 MLB teams. Lind tacked on a double in the fifth inning, and now owns a .551 slugging percentage in 2015.