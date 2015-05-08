RHP Mike Fiers continues to struggle at home this season. In his fourth start at Miller Park this year, Fiers fell to 0-3, and owns a 7.50 ERA in Milwaukee over 18 innings pitched. Fiers is now 1-4 with a 5.46 ERA overall. It was his first career loss against the Dodgers, as he was previously 3-0.

2B Scooter Gennett was 1-for-3 Thursday, and has now hit safely in each of his three games played since returning from the disabled list with an injured finger. Brewers manager Craig Counsell had Gennett hitting second in the lineup for the second consecutive game on Thursday, and Gennett raised his batting average to .225 for the season, with one home run and three RBIs.

RHP Rob Wooten struggled in relief on Thursday, giving up five earned runs over just 1 2/3 innings pitched, on two hits, four walks and two strikeouts. Wooten has now been scored upon in his last four relief appearances, and has only one scoreless outing this season, owning a 12.00 ERA over six innings pitched, with six walks and six strikeouts.

1B Adam Lind hit his sixth home run of the season Thursday, and is now leading the Brewers in that category. He reached base safely in 14 consecutive starts, batting .396 (19-for-48) over that span, with five homers and 11 RBIs. Thursday marked the first time this season that Lind has homered in back-to-back games.