RHP Brandon Kintzler was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs Friday and joined the Brewers in time for their three-game series against the Cubs at Miller Park. Kintzler spent most of the last five seasons with the Brewers, going 10-8 with a 3.26 ERA in 165 games but struggled in spring training and began the season in the minors. He appeared in seven games with the Sky Sox this season and was 0-1 with a 6.35 ERA.

RHP Rob Wooten was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday, making room on the roster for RHP Brandon Kintzler, who was recalled. Wooten appeared in four games for the Brewers and allowed eight earned runs on five hits and six walks in six innings of work.

3B Aramis Ramirez was a late scratch from the lineup Friday because of tightness in his lower back. Manager Craig Counsell said that Ramirez was considered day-to-day. Ramirez has appeared in 25 of Milwaukee’s 30 games this season and is batting .230 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

CF Carlos Gomez was out of the Brewers’ lineup Friday. He sat out for a second straight game with what manager Craig Counsell called a “very mild hip flexor” in his left leg. Gomez went through all the usual pregame drills Friday but was not available during the game. Counsell said he expected Gomez to be ready to play again this weekend.