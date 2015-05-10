LF Khris Davis went 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in three runs on Friday in Milwaukee’s 12-4 victory over the Cubs. In his last two games, Davis is 7-for-8 with three doubles, three runs, a home run and six RBIs. He entered play Friday in a 6-for-49 funk. Davis is batting .263 this season.

3B Aramis Ramirez was feeling better Saturday but still sat out a second straight day with tightness in his lower back. Ramirez has been battling the issue for a few days, manager Craig Counsell said Friday, after Ramirez was scratched from the lineup just before the game.

3B Chris Nelson signed a minor league deal with the Brewers on Saturday. After batting .265 with 16 home runs and 100 RBIs in parts of five seasons with the Rockies, New York Mets, Angels and Padres, Nelson signed with the Phillies in November and batted .235 (4-for-17) with a double and two RBIs in 13 Grapefruit League games. He was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he was batting .278 with four doubles in 16 games before being released Friday. He will report to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

CF Carlos Gomez missed his third consecutive game on Saturday night because of a strained hip flexor in his right leg. Gomez spent two weeks on the disabled list with a strained hamstring injury in the same leg. He said the hip began bothering him when he was reactivated last weekend. Since coming off the DL, Gomez is 5-for-21 with a double and four strikeouts.

C Jonathan Lucroy (broken toe) took early batting practice on Saturday. He isn’t expected to return for at least 2-3 weeks.