C Martin Maldonado had a season-high three hits Sunday against the Cubs, including a solo home run and a walk-off single that clinched a 3-2 Brewers victory over the Cubs. Maldonado came into the game batting .164 with a home run and five RBIs.

RHP Michael Blazek improved to 3-0 on the season with a scoreless 11th inning Sunday against the Cubs. Blazek has appeared in 13 games this season and allowed just two earned runs on nine hits with seven walks and 16 strikeouts.

RHP Matt Garza put forth his best outing of the season, striking out nine over seven innings of work. Garza scattered three walks and three hits, including a solo home run by Chicago C Miguel Montero. But he did not factor in the decision after the Brewers bullpen blew a late lead. He remains 2-4 on the year but dropped his ERA to 4.04 and hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in his last four starts.

1B Adam Lind walked twice Sunday -- once intentionally -- and has reached base in nine straight games. Lind has safely reached base in each of his last 17 starts and is batting .356 (21-59) in that span with five home runs and 11 RBIs. Acquired from Toronto in a trade last fall, Lind leads the Brewers with a .327 average, six home runs and 17 RBIs.