RHP Wily Peralta struck out four and held the White Sox to two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings to post a fourth consecutive quality start and fifth overall this season. During those four starts, Peralta has a 2.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts compared to a 5.68 ERA an eight strikeouts in his first three starts.

INF Elian Herrera made his fourth consecutive start Monday and went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Brewers’ 10-7 victory over the White Sox. In those four games, Herrera is 4-for-12 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs, raising his average from .186 to .222.

3B Aramis Ramirez underwent an MRI exam his ailing back Monday. The test revealed no serious issues, but Ramirez still sat out for a fourth straight game. The 37-year-old veteran has played in 25 of Milwaukee’s 32 games this season and is batting .230 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs. Ramirez said in spring training this would be his final season.

RHP Jonathan Broxton was tagged with his first blown save of the season but also recorded his first victory of the season Monday after giving up a pair of runs on four hits in one inning. In his last three outings, spanning two innings, Broxton has allowed five earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

CF Carlos Gomez was moved down to the cleanup spot Monday, and he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple. The move was part of a lineup overhaul that also put LF Gerardo Parra in the leadoff spot and RF Ryan Braun No. 2. Gomez last batted fourth July 7, 2014, and since then, he topped the lineup in 78 of 81 games, including all 14 of his games this season. Gomez is batting .250 this season with two home runs and 11 RBIs.