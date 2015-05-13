INF Elian Herrera started his fifth consecutive game Tuesday in place of 3B Aramis Ramirez and went 1-for-3 with a home run -- his third in as many games. Herrera is 5-for-17 (.294) since taking over for Ramirez, with a double, three home runs and four RBIs.

RHP Michael Blazek earned his first loss of the season, giving up the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of Milwaukee’s 4-2 loss to the White Sox Tuesday. Blazek came into the game having not allowed a run in 11 of his 13 appearances this season

3B Aramis Ramirez will likely miss one more game and return to the starting lineup Friday in New York, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday. Tightness in the lower back forced Ramirez to miss his fifth straight game Tuesday, but he did take part in some on-field work and swung in the cage before the game, Counsell said. The hope is by sitting Wednesday for the series finale, coupled with an off-day Thursday, Ramirez would be ready to return.

RHP Jonathan Broxton, in his last three appearances, has given up five earned runs on five hits while striking out three over two innings of work.

CF Carlos Gomez singled and reached on an error Tuesday, his second consecutive day batting in the leadoff spot for manager Craig Cousnell. Gomez has at least one hit in his last four games and in seven of eight since coming off the disabled list on May 2.