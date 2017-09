SS Jean Segura, who was injured in pregame warmups Wednesday, was placed on the disabled list Thursday due to a broken right pinky finger. Segura is hitting .262/.306/.373 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 33 games.

SS Luis Sardinas, 21, was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs when the Brewers placed SS Jean Segura on the disabled list. Acquired from Texas in the Yovani Gallardo trade, Sardinas was hitting .288/.324/.386 with no homers and 18 RBIs in 32 Triple-A games this season.