SS Luis Sardinas was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon. Sardinas, who is replacing injured SS Jean Segura on the active roster, didn’t play in the Brewers’ 7-0 win over the Mets but is expected to see plenty of time at shortstop while Segura recovers from a broken right index finger. Sardinas, who turns 22 on Saturday, was hitting .288 with 16 RBI and six stolen bases in 32 games for Colorado Springs.

RHP Kyle Lohse enjoyed his best start of the season Friday, when he threw eight shutout innings of two-hit ball and earned the win as the Brewers trounced the Mets, 7-0. Lohse entered Friday with a 7.03 ERA in his first seven starts but didn’t allow a hit until the fifth. No Mets player got beyond second base against Lohse, who walked one and struck out eight, including the final four batters he faced. The eight strikeouts were the most for Lohse since July 9, 2014, when he struck out eight against the Philadelphia Phillies, while the eight innings pitched were his most since he threw a two-hit shutout against the Cincinnati Reds last Sept. 24. With the win, Lohse improved to 3-4 and lowered his ERA to 5.85.

3B Aramis Ramirez returned to the Brewers’ lineup Friday, when he went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in a 7-0 win over the Mets. Ramirez missed the previous six games with a sore lower back but picked up where he left off when he was hurt. Over his last 13 games dating back to April 22, Ramirez is hitting .378 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 45 at-bats. Overall this season, Ramirez is hitting .253 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

RHP Matt Garza will look to continue his gradual improvement when he takes the mound for the Brewers on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Garza didn’t factor into the decision last Sunday, when he allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven innings in the Brewers’ 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. The innings pitched, strikeouts, runs allowed and hits allowed were all season-bests for Garza, who has given up three runs or less in five of his last six starts. Garza is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in three career starts against the Mets. It is the lowest ERA he has compiled against any opponent. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets last July 24, when he gave up one run over eight innings in the Brewers’ 9-1 victory.

RF Ryan Braun enjoyed a big day at the plate and in the field in the Brewers’ 7-0 win over the Mets on Friday night. Braun hit two homers, a two-run shot to left in the third and a solo blast to right in the eighth, for his second multi-homer game of the season and the 22nd of his career. He also saved an extra-base hit in the second, when he made a diving catch of a fly to deep right by Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores. Braun is hitting .256 with eight homers and 21 RBIs in 34 games this season.

C Jonathan Lucroy (broken left big toe) can begin catching bullpen sessions. Lucroy, who was injured when he was hit in the toe by a foul tip on April 20, has yet to begin running and will need to do that before beginning a rehab assignment. He was hitting .156 with two RBIs in 12 games before getting hurt.