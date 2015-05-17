RHP Wily Peralta will look to continue his recent strong pitching when he takes the mound for the Brewers on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Peralta didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start on Monday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings in the Brewers’ 10-7 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was the fourth straight quality start for Peralta, who is 1-2 with a 2.42 ERA in that span as he’s lowered his overall ERA from 5.68 to 3.80.

SS Luis Sardinas made his first start for the Brewers on Saturday, the same day he turned 22 years old. Sardinas went 2-for-3 and scored the Brewers’ lone run in their 14-1 loss to the Mets. He was promoted from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday to replace injured SS Jean Segura and is expected to split time at the position until Segura returns from his broken right index finger. Sardinas earned the promotion after hitting .288 with 16 RBI and six stolen bases in 32 games for Colorado Springs.

RHP Matt Garza had perhaps his worst start as a big leaguer Saturday night, when he was torched for a career-high 10 runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out two over 3 1/3 innings as the Brewers were routed by the Mets, 14-1. Garza allowed just one run through the first three innings before the Mets unloaded on him in the fourth, when he allowed eight of the 10 batters he faced to reach safely. He allowed just 20 runs (19 earned) in his first seven starts of the season.

RF Ryan Braun accounted for the Brewers’ only RBI Saturday in a 14-1 loss to the Mets. Braun lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to give him four RBIs in the first two games of the three-game series. He is batting .252 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 35 games this season.